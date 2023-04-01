Thomas Tuchel takes on his first match as Bayern Munich head coach today, as it’s a pretty big one against Borussia Dortmund — a rivalry showdown, not to mention a Bundesliga title race six-pointer!

The outcome of that game could very well set the tone for Tuchel’s tenure; he’s had a week to prepare, which doesn’t sound like much but is luxurious compared to the 24 hours he had back at the start of his Chelsea tenure.

Those 18 months certainly made an impression, on all involved, and as much as Tuchel is all about Bayern now, those days, relationships, memories will never be forgotten — nor should they be.

Tuchel’s farewell note in September made clear just how hurt he personally was by the decision to sack him — in stark contrast to his largely clear-eyed and coldly analytical takes on just about everything, including his own job security and prospects. And while he’s gone on a personal journey of healing and rejuvenation since, that day still stings, and probably will sting for a while.

“It was a shock. I felt it, strangely, when I drove to the training centre. The meeting we had felt unusual — and it turned out to be a very short meeting. It was 8am, or something, and it lasted three to five minutes. I was also not in the mood to talk longer. “The decision had been made and, honestly, it was a shock for all of us. We had a feeling that we were in the right spot at the right time. We felt that we could achieve big things and we wanted to stay longer — it was as simple as that. [...] I still have a lot of friends there and this will not end because of a new job.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Metro

This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/0TTlUOjWDx — Thomas Tuchel (@TTuchelofficial) September 11, 2022

Obviously, Tuchel’s energy and focus is fully on his new job now, and it sounds like he’s indeed enjoying himself being back in his natural habitat.

“We had big relationships, huge relationships, within the staff. We still do. How long did it take to get over it? It still hurts not to see these people on a daily basis “[But] I love this job. I have the passion. The week here [at Bayern] was very demanding but there’s no funnier place than a dressing room and a football staff. It has so much love, so much joy, so many good jokes. That is what I have missed the most. “[At Chelsea] we built an extraordinary bond [and] we were a strong, strong, strong group on the training ground and it was not in my hands to take the decision [to leave]. I was no longer part of this group, and it felt like a family. So now I have found a new challenge. “I am happy to be back at a very ambitious, big club and straight away I feel the energy.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Metro

Good luck today, TT. Hope to see you in the Champions League semifinals!