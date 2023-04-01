The last international break of the season has gone by and it’s finally back to business for Chelsea. We take on Aston Villa next, who have become quite a force to be reckoned with under Unai Emery. Thankfully, there haven’t been any new injuries for the Blues so there’s at least that.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The renaissance of the 3-4-3 continues as the WAGNH community still favour it over any of the other choices: the 4-2-3-1 (9%) coming the closest. Édouard Mendy (12%) has returned to action and is fit if called upon. Kepa Arrizabalaga stays in goal for now though.

Benoît Badiashile, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana earns the votes to start as they did in the draw against Everton, but the latter has since been ruled out. Trevoh Chalobah (18%) would be next in line. Reece James is back and obviously hops right into the lineup at right wing-back. Ben Chilwell gets the nod ahead of Marc Cucurella (23%) once more on the left.

N’Golo Kanté finally makes the squad again and while he doesn’t start it’s just great to have him back. The community continue to roll with Enzo Fernández and Mateo Kovačić. The rest — meaning Ruben Loftus-Cheek (8%), Conor Gallagher (3%), Denis Zakaria (6%) and Carney Chukwuemeka (3%) — now have to try extra hard if they ever want to stand a chance of starting.

While it’s pretty clear cut for João Félix and Kai Havertz in the front three, the final spot sees Mykhailo Mudryk just about get the better of Raheem Sterling (38%) — who has been ruled out anyway. None of the other attacking options come anywhere near starting, with Noni Madueke’s 12% the highest of the rest. Mason Mount (12%) receives the same amount but is a major doubt for the game.

3-4-3 (78%)

Arrizabalaga (88%) | Badiashile (84%), Koulibaly (83%), Fofana (72%) | Chilwell (96%), Kovačić (69%), Enzo (98%), James (92%) | Mudryk (43%), Havertz (84%), Félix (92%)