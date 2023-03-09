Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund, Player Ratings: Big Game Kai Havertz returns

1. KAI HAVERTZ (8.2)

Appropriately enough, the necessary goals to advance were provided by our two leading goalscorers for the season, both notching just their seventh in all competitions. Not exactly great totals, but the next highest mark on the team is three (3).

Incidentally, in half of our wins since the World Cup, Havertz has been voted Man of the Match. Of course, we have only four (4) wins in all competitions over the past 2.5 months, but still a noteworthy trend.

2. BEN CHILWELL (8.2)

Casual two-assist game from Chilly, who was making his fifth straight start.

It would appear that he’s over his ACL injury. His overall play in this one would also seem to indicate that he’s now fuly fit and ready to keep taking charge (especially if we continue with the wing-back system).

3. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (8.0)

Kepa made a huge save early on to keep things scoreless on the night and would finish with four (4) saves to notch his 56th clean sheet for Chelsea. He’s now just two behind Thibaut Courtois for eighth on the all-time list.

vs. BORUSSIA DORTMUND (PL, H, W 2-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Havertz (8.2), Chilwell (8.2), Arrizabalaga (8.0)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Cucurella (7.8), Koulibaly (7.7), James (7.5), W.Fofana (7.5), Kovačić (7.3), Sterling (7.3), Félix (7.1), Enzo (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Gallagher (6.8, sub), Loftus-Cheek (6.2, sub), Zakaria (6.1, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Pulisic (5.8, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL