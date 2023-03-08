Chelsea Women really felt the League Cup loss against Arsenal at Selhurst Park, and recovery would have to come fast as we really needed to rebuild confidence moving into a tough March schedule. Luckily that is what the Blues did from kick-off, playing with the intensity despite the rain making the work cut out for them at Kingsmeadow.

Soon the Blues would be rewarded by their hard work. From the spot, Guro Reiten decided to go with a slotted shot and while goalkeeper Lydia Williams correctly guessed where the Norwegian would shoot, she was not fast enough to save it.

A lesson clearly learned from the previous match is that a 1-0 lead means nothing until the final whistle is blown. We kept pushing for a second score and eventually it came through Jess Carter, who made no mistake when she saw the ball fall in front of her from a corner kick.

Guro scored at the 11th minute, and Carter followed at the 21st. Jelena Cankovic almost made it so we got a third at the 31st, but her dink hit the crossbar instead.

What a goal this could’ve been.. pic.twitter.com/lteBfLEOxr — CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) March 8, 2023

Sam Kerr followed a minute later with a goal of her own but unfortunately she was offside. Chelsea would have to go to half-time with a two-goal lead over the second-last Women’s Super League team, hopefully hungry for more once they returned to the pitch.

What we saw instead was Brighton playing very aggressively and Chelsea doing their best to contain their impetus. Even though the Blues did struggle a bit to find their footing and keep the match stable, they would not need to worry too much about the scoreline as Kerr assisted Johanna Rytting Kaneryd for her first ever Chelsea goal, and our third of the night.

While Brighton did manage to eventually pull one back via Danielle Carter, the game was effectively over following Kaneryd’s score at the 71st (!) minute. Three points gained at Kingsmeadow, and back on the winning track we go!

Carefree!