Chelsea received a major blow to their confidence last weekend as Arsenal thoroughly beat them to the League Cup at Selhurst Park, in what was one of the team’s worst performances this season. They will have the chance to bounce back quickly, however, as they face second-last Women’s Super League outfit Brighton at Kingsmeadow today.

And given how tired most of the women’s team are after such a tough match, no wonder manage Emma Hayes went with heavy rotation for today.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Musovic | Carter, Mjelde, Bright, Buchanan | Leupolz, Fleming | Rytting Kaneryd, Cankovic, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Berger, Eriksson, Périsset, Abdullina, Charles, Ingle, James, Claypole

Brighton starting eleven:

L. Williams | Morse, Pattinson, V. Williams, Visalli, Olme, Kullberg, Connolly, Robinson, Min Lee, Terland

Substitutes from: Walsh, Startup, Bergsvand, Bance, Park, Jarvis, Sarri, Carter

Date / Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 19.30 GMT; 2:30pm EST; 1:00am IST (next day)

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky GO (UK); Paramount+ (US); The FA Player (everywhere else)

Let’s do this!