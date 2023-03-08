 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea FCW vs. Brighton & Hove Albion WFC, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Chance to recover

By Fellipe Miranda Updated
/ new
Chelsea FC v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea received a major blow to their confidence last weekend as Arsenal thoroughly beat them to the League Cup at Selhurst Park, in what was one of the team’s worst performances this season. They will have the chance to bounce back quickly, however, as they face second-last Women’s Super League outfit Brighton at Kingsmeadow today.

And given how tired most of the women’s team are after such a tough match, no wonder manage Emma Hayes went with heavy rotation for today.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):
Musovic | Carter, Mjelde, Bright, Buchanan | Leupolz, Fleming | Rytting Kaneryd, Cankovic, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Berger, Eriksson, Périsset, Abdullina, Charles, Ingle, James, Claypole

Brighton starting eleven:
L. Williams | Morse, Pattinson, V. Williams, Visalli, Olme, Kullberg, Connolly, Robinson, Min Lee, Terland

Substitutes from: Walsh, Startup, Bergsvand, Bance, Park, Jarvis, Sarri, Carter

Date / Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 19.30 GMT; 2:30pm EST; 1:00am IST (next day)
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky GO (UK); Paramount+ (US); The FA Player (everywhere else)

Let’s do this!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History