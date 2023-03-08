Kai Havertz: ‘We are backing the manager 100 per cent’

It was an absolutely electric atmosphere at Stamford Bridge last night. It truly felt like it could be the start of something special. Something magical. Something perhaps even written in the stars. A victory to inspire future wins. A comeback that makes all of us come together. A cultural touchstone that we can refer to in the seasons to come.

Graham Potter dedicated the win to the fans and gave all the praise to the players. The players in turn have rededicated their support of the manager. Winning makes everything better.

Despite it all, Potter seems to have kept the dressing room together very well, and that’s certainly not nothing. And with a win or two, we can now galvanize the team even more, raise the collective spirit and go on to fulfill expectations and ambitions.

“We are backing the manager 100 per cent. We know there has been a lot of criticism on our side, we know the changing room is good and I hope the performances can go up now! “We know the pressure is coming at him, but you can see he is a big manager. In the media, I cannot believe how many people talk about him. We have hundreds of coaches in England that think they know better than him. We know he is a big personality, he has helped us so much, me personally as well. We are behind him, and even though the people do not see it, we all saw last night he is a big manager.” -Kai Havertz; source: Chelsea FC

Or it will be just another tentative step forward, followed by more sleepwalking back again. That will be determined in the weeks and months ahead.

For the moment, this exact moment, the vibes are impeccable.