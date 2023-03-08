Passionate perfection for Potter on another historic European night for Chelsea

Never in doubt, eh?

One team, absolutely flying high, literally unbeatable in 2023. The other team, barely scraping the floor, with morale low, vibes far from great, questions aplenty, concerns endless.

Chelsea’s modern history is littered with memorable Champions League nights and comebacks, not to mention games where things felt written in the stars, and we can now add today’s 2-0 second leg against Borussia Dortmund to that list.

5 - Chelsea have now progressed from five UEFA Champions League knockout stage ties after losing the first leg, the joint-most of any team in the competition's history (Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid also five). Comeback. #UCL pic.twitter.com/Nw728DPBaC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2023

In terms of results, it was absolute perfection. In terms of the performance itself ... that’s for analysis later. But this is a statement result. This is a result from which to build a turnaround, from which to build consistency.

Graham Potter, once he was done fist-pumping the Matthew Harding, reflected on the joy of a special European night.

“Really pleased. The players were tremendous, the supporters were tremendous. [...] It was a special night [...] nobody has enjoyed the run we’ve had. That’s why today was important for us. “We wanted to progress, and we have, so we’re happy [...] it’s important for us to be in the last eight and I’m delighted with everybody connected to the club that we’ve done that.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

Graham Potter at full time! pic.twitter.com/7cWt0l32iV — ChelseaFC365 (@CFC365Official) March 7, 2023

These last two games were said to be “make or break” for Potter. He’s got two wins out of two. And winning makes everything easier.

There should only be one priority left for this season: winning the Champions League. Five games to make history!