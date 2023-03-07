It is the second leg and thus the second half of our Champions League round of 16 clash with Borussia Dortmund, with the German outfit winning 1-0 at their home in what was arguably Chelsea’s best performance under manager Graham Potter thus far.

The one-goal lead is no guarantee and both sides are well aware of such. And to beat them, Potter will be able to unleash Christian Pulisic from the bench.

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):

Kepa | W. Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella | James, Enzo, Kovacic (c), Chilwell | Sterling, Havertz, Félix

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Bergstom, Chalobah, Hall, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria, Pulisic, Ziyech, Mudryk

Borussia Dortmund starting eleven:

Meyer | Schlotterbeck, Ozcan, Haller, Reus (c), Guerreiro, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Sule

Substitutes from: Kobel, Unbehaun, Reyna, Dahoud, Hummels, Modeste, Malen, Meunier, Passlack, Rothe, Bynoe-Gittens, Coulibaly

Date / Time: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST: 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Danny Makkelie (on pitch); Pol van Boekel (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); CBS, UniMás, TUDN (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+, Univision Now (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

