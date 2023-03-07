Chelsea trail Borussia Dortmund by a goal in this crucial Champions League tie and we will have our work cut out for us if we are to have any chance of progressing. Some much needed momentum was gained at the weekend and key changes led to the Blues finally finding winning ways.

It’s been a while since the 3-4-3 formation has reigned supreme but it worked against Leeds United and the WAGNH community are hoping it will work this time as well, well and truly favouring it over the 4-2-3-1 (14%) and 4-3-3 (11%). Kepa Arrizabalaga stays in goal, as one would expect.

Match-winner Wesley Fofana obviously starts again alongside Kalidou Koulibaly, while Trevoh Chalobah replaces a ineligible Benoît Badiashile. Ben Chilwell retains his spot at left wing-back. Reece James may be a doubt but still gets picked by the community. Marc Cucurella (8%) and Lewis Hall (2%) don’t get much favor.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (25%) may start at wing-back if James does end up getting ruled out but for now he rotates out of the side. The pivot sees Enzo Fernández and Mateo Kovačić start together yet again. Denis Zakaria (29%) is the first option from the bench; Conor Gallagher (11%) a distant second.

The goals may be eluding him, but João Félix is certainly one of our most threatening players and has to start. Mykhailo Mudryk returns to the starting eleven and replaces Kai Havertz (57%) by the finest of margins; Raheem Sterling complets the front three. Christian Pulisic (10%) returns from injury and gives Chelsea options from the bench together with Hakim Ziyech (8%). Mason Mount remains sidelined.

3-4-3 (69%)

Arrizabalaga (99%) | Koulibaly (98%), Chalobah (64%), Fofana (99%) | Chilwell (98%), Kovačić (73%), Enzo (99%), James (62%) | Mudryk (58%), Félix (97%), Sterling (85%)