How should Chelsea line up against Borussia Dortmund to come back and advance?

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Chelsea Training Session - Cobham Training Centre - Monday March 6th Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Chelsea have the chance to keep hope alive of still getting something tangible out of this most disappointing season ... and all we have to do is mount a comeback against the German Bundesliga almost-leaders! (Borussia Dortmund trail Bayern Munich on goal difference at the moment.) No problemo!

That said, we're only trailing 1-0, so a single goal and a clean sheet is all we need to take things to at least extra time.

Given the relatively short turnaround from Saturday, it's unlikely that our injury situation will have improved significantly, though Reece James, Christian Pulisic, and N'Golo Kanté might be in contention if the stars align — which they will have to if we are to advance.

Choose wisely.

(Live results)

