Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea have the chance to keep hope alive of still getting something tangible out of this most disappointing season ... and all we have to do is mount a comeback against the German Bundesliga almost-leaders! (Borussia Dortmund trail Bayern Munich on goal difference at the moment.) No problemo!

That said, we're only trailing 1-0, so a single goal and a clean sheet is all we need to take things to at least extra time.

Given the relatively short turnaround from Saturday, it's unlikely that our injury situation will have improved significantly, though Reece James, Christian Pulisic, and N'Golo Kanté might be in contention if the stars align — which they will have to if we are to advance.

Choose wisely.

