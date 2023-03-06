Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United, Player Ratings: Air Wes Rises Highest

1. WESLEY FOFANA (8.2)

First start in five months for Wes, who’s evidently back to his physical best and well over his knee problem, at least judging by the massive airs he’s getting on his leaps to get onto the ends of corners. He came close in the first half, and made it pay in the second half, for the team’s first goal in over 400 minutes! However they may come, we’ll take them!

Fofana has also stepped up in the last two games to deputize for the venerable Thiago Silva, and the team haven’t missed much of a step in the process (though we were back to a back-three for this one).

2. BEN CHILWELL (7.4)

Chilly’s highest rated game under Graham Potter. Like Wes, having him back to his best will be key to our ambitions going forward.

3. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (7.0)

Fun fact: Kepa’s now just three clean sheets behind Thibaut Courtois for his Chelsea career (55 to 58). He has nine appearances to make up the gap, for eighth all-time.

vs. SPURS (PL, A, L 0-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): W.Fofana (8.2)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Chilwell (7.4), Arrizabalaga (7.0), Badiashile (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Koulibaly (6.8), Félix (6.7), Kovačić (6.5), Enzo (6.4), Gallagher (6.2, sub), Sterling (6.2), Loftus-Cheek (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Chalobah (5.8, sub), Zakaria (5.8, sub), Madueke (5.5, sub), Havertz (5.5), Chukwuemeka (5.4, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL