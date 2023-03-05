A brilliant start to the match saw Chelsea claiming an early lead against Arsenal in the League Cup final, only a minute after kick-off. Guro Reiten made a pinpoint cross to Sam Kerr at the far post, and the Australian striker got us ahead with a great header.

GURO REITEN ASSISTS WHO ELSE SAM KERR!!pic.twitter.com/sEHvr3pV8s — CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) March 5, 2023

But from that point on Chelsea would be a mere passer-by to the match. Midfield play was non-existent from Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert. Meanwhile both fullbacks, Ève Périsset and Niamh Charles, were having a torrid time defending against their Arsenal counterparts.

A tying goal for Arsenal felt like it was a matter of staying with the foot on the gas, and that is exactly what happened with Stina Blackstenius finding the Gunners’ first goal of the day.

That would hopefully wake Chelsea up, but the team was simply not playing up to their standards. And given we were playing Arsenal, they were bound to get a penalty call in their favour — which came through as Sophie Ingle clashed with Katie McCabe in the box.

Kim Little converted it from the spot and Chelsea, who already looked far out of depth, went into an even more sombre mood. McCabe herself tried to create a second penalty and ended up kicking Berger in her stomach, getting only a yellow card for the offence.

But the Arsenal attacker did not need to resort to such tactics as her team would find a third goal anyway thanks to Niamh Charles, who scored an own goal from a corner right as the first half ended.

Charles was subbed off for Melanie Leupolz at half-time, and the German midfielder tried her best to lift Chelsea out of a quagmire of their own making. But the Blues’ problems run much deeper and cannot be corrected in a match, but rather in the transfer market.

