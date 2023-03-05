A second consecutive encounter between Chelsea and Arsenal, with the Blues beating the Gunner 2-0 in the Women’s Super League and now looking to replicate the result in a League Cup final at Selhurst Park.

Last weekend manager Emma Hayes went all out with her lineup choices, with only Fran Kirby missing from what is arguably our best eleven. And today’s lineup is the same that beat our North London rivals last weekend, with Jelena Cankovic starting.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Berger | Périsset, Bright, Eriksson (c), Charles | Ingle, Cuthbert | James, Cankovic, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Carter, Mjelde, Buchanan, Leupolz, Fleming, Rytting Kaneryd, Abdullina

Arsenal starting eleven:

Zinsberger | Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley, Walti, Little (c), Maanum, McCabe, Maritz, Blackstenius, Foord

Substitutes from: Marckese, Beattie, Hurtig, Wubben-Moy, Kuhl, Pelova, Gio Queiroz, Wienroither

Date / Time: Sunday, March 5, 2023, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Selhurst Park, London, UK

Referee: Kirsty Dowle

On TV: BBC Sport (UK)

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); The FA Player (everywhere else)

Let’s do this!