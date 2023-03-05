Wesley Fofana feeling ‘incredible’ after winning goal

Grinding out a 1-0 win against relegation-battling Leeds United at Stamford Bridge isn’t something that will inspire epic poems of heroism for future generations, but in the moment, it was (it is) certainly an important win — for the fans, for the players, for the manager, for the club.

For Wesley Fofana, scorer of our first goal in over 400 minutes, it was also the culmination of a long recovery from an injury that had sidelined him for several months. Making his first start since early October, the goal was an especially emotional one for our young center back.

“The feeling is incredible. After my goal the stadium was crazy. Everybody was all together, and the goal was for the whole club. “On Friday at the training ground I worked on set-pieces, the timing of my run, and then I scored. It’s perfect. The injury for four months, it was hard emotionally, but when I scored everything was leaving me. “I scored, the team won, and a clean sheet as well. It was a very good day and now we’re focused for Tuesday. [...] We just need to push and work and try to win every game. That’s it.” -Wesley Fofana; source: Chelsea FC

With Thiago Silva sidelined, we’re going need the likes of Fofana to step up defensively. And given our scoring woes, if they can do so at the other end of the pitch, too, that’s even better!

All eyes on Tuesday.