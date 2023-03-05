Well, it’s happened. We scored a goal! And we even won a game! Can you believe it? Minor miracles and all.

I can tell you that in the stadium, there was certainly an air of disbelief about it all. The ironic “we scored a goal” chant was delightful, as was the follow-up version about just how bad Leeds United must be to have conceded against us. (And Leeds were bad, to be sure.)

Celebrations for the win were rather muted, as one would expect. Post-match chat was more on the level of a defeat than a victory, but obviously one win won’t change everything overnight.

Yes. We’ve scored a goal. How shit must u be we’ve scored a goal … pic.twitter.com/SZKpl1NnbK — CFC Cathy (@CFCCath) March 4, 2023

Everyone needed this win however, and on that level, it’s delightful indeed. Any port in a storm, and such. A lifeline for the under-pressure head coach as well.

“We’re delighted with the win, that’s for sure. We’ve had a tough period so I’m delighted for the players and the supporters because they’ve had to suffer. It was pleasing to get the win [and] when we got the goal, it was a pleasing moment for us all...” “[...] in the end, it’s really good for the players to keep a clean sheet, win the game, and to have that feeling. It’s nice.”

The first step in any recovery isn’t going to be glorious and monumental. It all starts with one small step. As the Toddster himself said afterwards, “it’s a result”.

️ “Did you enjoy that today.”



️ Todd Boehly: “It’s a result.”



Todd Boehly reacts to Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Leeds. pic.twitter.com/vzI9qACDOJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 4, 2023

Which way will the next step go? All too often over the past few weeks and months, those next steps were in the wrong direction.

“I’m delighted for the players and the supporters because they are the most important people at the club. If we don’t get results, then that’s my responsibility and I accept that. It’s been a tough period for us all but it’s nice to go home with a win. “We now have to prepare for a really exciting game on Tuesday night, which I’m sure will be a fantastic atmosphere and we want to win.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

All eyes on Tuesday then.