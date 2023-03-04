 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea vs. Leeds United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

Chelsea FC v Leeds United - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

A must-win match for Chelsea and supposedly for manager Graham Potter, whose job apparently hangs on the balance of how the Blues fare in their games against Leeds in the Premier League today, and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League next Tuesday.

No wonder we move forward with as much strength as we can muster given our injury absences, lining up in a 3-4-3 to boot.

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Kepa | W. Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile | Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic (c), Enzo, Chilwell | Sterling, Félix, Havertz

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Zakaria, Madueke, Mudryk, Ziyech, Aubameyang

Leeds United starting eleven:
Meslier | Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Wober, Adams, McKennie, Aaronson, Harrison, Summerville, Georginio

Substitutes from: Robles, Struijk, Kristensen, Gray, Gyabi, Roca, Greenwood, Joseph, Gnonto

Date / Time: Saturday, March 4, 2023, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); Sporty TV (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); SuperSport GoTV (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

