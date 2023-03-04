Graham Potter apparently has two games to keep his job so Chelsea’s next Premier League match, against Leeds United, is an absolute must-win. A full strength lineup needs to be picked accordingly but recent injury and fitness concerns have started to plague the squad — again.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community switch from the ineffective 4-2-3-1 (31%) back to the 3-4-3 formation of old while the 4-3-3 (19%) remains a less popular choice. Édouard Mendy is getting closer to making a comeback, though Kepa Arrizabalaga would most likely start in goal anyway — with Gabriel Slolina (5%) coming a distant second.

Depth is paying off as the switch to a three and the injury to Thiago Silva means that Wesley Fofana takes over and joins Kalidou Koulibaly and Benoît Badiashile at the back. Trevoh Chalobah (24%) therefore starts on the bench, though he could replace Reece James whose hamstring “tightness” was not known at the time of voting. César Azpilicueta (2%) remains out. Ben Chilwell is once again firmly favoured over Marc Cucurella (6%).

Denis Zakaria finally returns to the starting lineup and partners Enzo Fernández in a tasty looking pivot. This means Ruben Loftus-Cheek (13%) drops out of the side; Mateo Kovačić (16%) is probably still injured. Conor Gallagher (15%) and Carney Chukwuemeka (6%) play back-ups while the game comes too soon to mark N’Golo Kanté’s return.

It’s another false nine up front as either of João Félix or Raheem Sterling could start down the middle — Misha Mudryk makes it three — with Noni Madueke (23%) being an option from the bench. Kai Havertz (31%) is rightfully left out of the side; the same goes for Mason Mount (28%) and Hakim Ziyech (6%). Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (25%) continues to be shunned though he does receive nearly the same amount of votes as David D. Fofana (26%).

3-4-3 (37%)

Arrizabalaga (94%) | Badiashile (88%), Koulibaly (47%), Fofana (83%) | Chilwell (92%), Zakaria (60%), Enzo (98%), James (90%) | Mudryk (66%), Félix (89%), Sterling (65%)