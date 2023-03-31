Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

The international break never not feels eternal, but they do all eventually end, and this latest one is no exception. And so Chelsea are back, and while the last game before the break was a disappointment, we are in fact working on a four-match unbeaten run, with three wins. Spring has sprung and hope springs eternal, so perhaps hope has sprung as well. That’s a logical fallacy, but never mind.

What does give some more tangible hope is the expected availabilities of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, and Raheem Sterling, all three of whom have been back in training this week after missing out on international duty due to injuries. N’Golo Kanté and Mason Mount should be getting close as well, with the former already back on the bench prior to the break.

In fact, barring any surprise updates from the head coach in the upcoming pre-match press conference, the only notable absentee for this weekend should (“should”) be Thiago Silva, with young Armando Broja also continuing to rehab his ACL.

It is the start of a very busy month. Choose wisely!

