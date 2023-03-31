The Premier League Hall of Fame, established in the long-ago-times of 2021, are looking to add this year’s batch of inductees, shortlisting 15 legends of the league of whom just three (3) will join the 16 who had been added in the first two years, as well as Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger, who were already added by committee this year. Fittingly, they have become the first two managers to join the Hall.

(Players and managers have to be officially retired to be eligible.)

The Hall added eight players in each of the first two years, but those numbers have been reduced to just three this season (and presumably going forward), to keep the club a bit more exclusive.

The two Chelsea players so far in are Frank Lampard (1st year) and Didier Drogba (2nd year). John Terry and Ashley Cole have been nominated twice but failed to receive enough votes both times. The same fate befell Petr Čech last season. All three are nominated once again (not sure if there is a limit on nominations as in Major League Baseball for example).

You can help JT, Petr, and Ash get in by voting here before Monday, April 10.

The twelve other soon-to-be unsuccessful nominees this year include Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Michael Carrick, Andy Cole, Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, Yaya Touré, and Nemanja Vidić.