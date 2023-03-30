In between our first meeting with Lyon last week and today’s match, Chelsea Women endured a tough 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Women’s Super League that was hopefully a “wake up call” to the team ahead of another important match for their aspirations this season.
We do have the 1-0 advantage from the trip to France, and the home turf as well in this second leg. May they be a further boost to manager Emma Hayes and the women in blue, with the former opting for a strong lineup to match such a big occasion.
Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):
Berger | Périsset, Buchanan, Eriksson (c), Carter | Leupolz, Cuthbert, Charles | James, Kerr, Reiten
Substitutes from: Musovic, Orman, Ingle, Fleming, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Abdullina, Cankovic
Lyon starting eleven:
Endler | Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha, Egurrola, Horan, Majri, Van de Donk, Cascarino, Bruun
Substitutes from: Belhadj, Bosse, Morroni, Däbritz, Le Sommer, Marozsan, Hegerberg, Sombath, Cayman, Benyahia, Becho, Malard
Date / Time: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Ivana Martinčić (on pitch); Duje Strukan (VAR)
Streaming: DAZN (USA/UK) and on YouTube
Let’s do this!
