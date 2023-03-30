In between our first meeting with Lyon last week and today’s match, Chelsea Women endured a tough 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Women’s Super League that was hopefully a “wake up call” to the team ahead of another important match for their aspirations this season.

We do have the 1-0 advantage from the trip to France, and the home turf as well in this second leg. May they be a further boost to manager Emma Hayes and the women in blue, with the former opting for a strong lineup to match such a big occasion.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Berger | Périsset, Buchanan, Eriksson (c), Carter | Leupolz, Cuthbert, Charles | James, Kerr, Reiten

Substitutes from: Musovic, Orman, Ingle, Fleming, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Abdullina, Cankovic

Lyon starting eleven:

Endler | Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha, Egurrola, Horan, Majri, Van de Donk, Cascarino, Bruun

Substitutes from: Belhadj, Bosse, Morroni, Däbritz, Le Sommer, Marozsan, Hegerberg, Sombath, Cayman, Benyahia, Becho, Malard

Date / Time: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Ivana Martinčić (on pitch); Duje Strukan (VAR)

Streaming: DAZN (USA/UK) and on YouTube

Let’s do this!