Reece James doubtful, Mason Mount ruled out for Leeds United match

Chelsea’s previously dreadful injury situation has been consistently improving over the past few weeks and months, but things have taken a step back in that regard, too.

While N’Golo Kanté and Christian Pulisic are edging ever closer to their returns, Thiago Silva has been ruled out for about six weeks, and he’s now been joined by Mason Mount and probably Reece James on the sidelines as well.

“Thiago will be around [six weeks], not sure exactly. Mendy is making progress. N’Golo had his first full session today, but still needs time. Mason has had a problem with a lower abdomen area and tomorrow is too soon for him. “Reece has a tightness in his hamstring; we are assessing him but he’s doubtful for tomorrow as well. Azpi has made progress but is not through protocols after a head injury like that.”

So that’s not helpful, with Chelsea (and Graham Potter) in desperate need of a win tomorrow against Leeds United.

“We know the situation we’re in – and that is to improve the results we’ve had. That is my responsibility. They’ve not been good enough so that is all I focus on now.” “[...] The results are the results and ultimately the coach is responsible. So we have to improve those, that is the first thing. Then we have to look at the performance of the team and improve that because, generally, if you improve the performance of the team you can get better results. “[...] The most important thing is Chelsea can win tomorrow. That is the most important thing.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

Indeed.