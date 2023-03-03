Chelsea vs. Leeds United, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After another long week of angst, anger, and introspection — and hopefully some solid work on the training ground — Chelsea are back in action this weekend, taking on Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. It's another classic rivalry and another must-win, but maybe we can start with just scoring a goal or two.

Chelsea's struggles in the goalscoring and, in turn, winning department have been well documented and probably overdiscussed at this point. But surely we're due one just as a statistical anomaly, if nothing else? Thiago Silva's injury will only make it even more imperative that we score.

In better news, both N'Golo Kanté and Christian Pulisic have returned to full training recently, though this game will likely come too soon for either of them given their long injury layoffs.

Mateo Kovačić (illness) and César Azpilicueta (concussion) should be available once again.

Graham Potter might have a few updates tomorrow; until then, choose wisely!

