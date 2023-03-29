Mykhailo Mudryk hasn’t exactly made the brightest ever start to a Chelsea career despite those promising first few minutes, with the 22-year-old starting just 4 of our 10 games since joining in January, with a further 3 substitute appearances, but having yet to score a goal and generally failing to male much of an impact overall.

That trend continued while playing for Ukraine against England in a 2-0 defeat earlier this week, which will not have helped lessen the pressure on him to start performing.

But he himself isn’t phased by that pressure and these first couple months not going according to plan, and he remains entirely confident of finding success at Chelsea.

“A lot of pressure, but it’s not for the first time. I like this pressure because one day, that guy who said that I’m a loser, one day he will say I’m a winner.” -Mykhailo Mudryk; source: Sky Sports

Mudryk did register an assist in his most recent Chelsea appearance, setting up Mateo Kovačić’s Goal of the Month-nominated goal in our 3-1 win over Leicester City, so perhaps his luck and form, just as the team’s luck and form, might be turning.