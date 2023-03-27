Antonio Conte’s work placement at Spurs meets its most amusing end

Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur seemed like a marriage made anywhere but in heaven — see also: José Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur — and that little experiment came to its official end yesterday, with Spurs sacking Conte, who had [FUNNED] off back to Italy already on the budgety wings of Ryanair.

Officially it’s a “mutual agreement” so Conte may or may not have agreed to forego the last three months of his contract that was set to expire at the end of the season. Notably, Spurs’ statement is at least 50 words longer than our 61-word effort back in 2018, and presumably will not result in any subsequent legal action. But it’s okay, I still love you, Antonio!

Conte won 41 of his 76 games in charge, which is his lowest winning percentage since hitting the big time, though that still makes him the third best in Spurs modern history, just behind AVB and Pochettino. The history of the Tottenham! (And they’re somehow still in fourth as we speak ... and a million miles points ahead of us ... but I’m at the bargaining stage of coping now, so it’s cool.)

In case you missed it, The Don burned his bridges in North London in spectacular style right before the international break, when he went on a truly remarkable 10-minute rant against his players, his superiors, and the entire history and culture of the club, launching verbal broadside after verbal broadside. Flame on!

It’s beautiful:

Incidentally, Spurs were apparently hoping to catch Thomas Tuchel’s eye next, but Tactics Tommy did himself a huge favor an grabbed at the Bayern opportunity with both hands.

Spurs might however pick up the coach whom Tuchel replaced, Julian Nagelsmann, who apparently owned a Spurs shirt once and will thus choose them over Real Madrid. And I’m not even making that logic up.