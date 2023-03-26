Kai Havertz withdraws from Germany squad due to illness

Kai Havertz is the latest Chelsea player to withdraw from international duty today, with the German national team confirming that he’s out of their second game of the international break due to illness.

Hopefully it’s nothing serious! Without knowing the specific ailment, it’s tough to tell, though “illness” is often regarded as less concerning than “injury”. But we’ll see.

Havertz started Germany’s friendly against Peru the other night, setting up one goal and missing a second-half penalty in a 2-0 win: Germany’s first match since their disastrous World Cup showing where they went out in the group stage. He scored a couple goals in their final game in Qatar, and has been in pretty good goalscoring form for Chelsea of late as well, with three goals in his last three games in all competitions.

We seem(ed) to be finding some rhythm on offense at long last, so hopefully this (and the international break in general) won’t disrupt that momentum.

Get well soon, King Kai!