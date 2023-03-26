Chelsea Women have had a historic result last week, beating Lyon Féminin away 1-0 in a Champions League quarter-final first leg. They will today have to keep the same focus and will to overcome obstacles if they are to beat Manchester City at their home turf in the Women’s Super League, for the Mancunians have been on red hot form especially thanks to striker Bunny Shaw’s goalscoring streak.

The lineup today from manager Emma Hayes have only a few changes from the one that won against Lyon last Tuesday. One of which is forced, with captain Magda Eriksson stepping in for the injured Millie Bright.

Manchester City starting eleven:

Roebuck | Morgan, Houghton, Greenwood, Aleixandri, Hasegawa, Angeldahl, Coombs, Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

Substitutes from: MacIver, Casparij, Stokes, Fowler, Castellanos, Raso, Ouahabi, Kennedy, Blakstad

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Berger | Mjelde, Buchanan, Eriksson (c), Carter | Ingle, Leupolz | James, Cuthbert, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Périsset, Fleming, Kaneryd, Charles, Abdullina, Cankovic

Date / Time: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 12.40 GMT; 07:40am EST; 8:40 BRT

Venue: Academy Stadium, Manchester, UK

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (US); ESPN (Brazil); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); Paramount+ (US); Star+ (Brazil); elsewhere

Let’s do this!