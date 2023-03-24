Harry Kane became England’s all-time leading goalscorer as the Three Lions began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign last night with a 2-1 win over Italy in Naples, their first win on Italian soil since 1961. Kane’s 54th goal moves him one ahead of Wayne Rooney for sole possession of first place.

No Chelsea players were picked to start by Gareth Southgate, though Reece James and Conor Gallagher both got a few minutes at the end. Ben Chilwell was an unused substitute, as was fellow left back and former teammate Emerson Palmieri for the hosts.

Declan Rice got England on the board early before Kane doubled the advantage just before half-time. Italy debutant Mateo Retegui pulled one back for the hosts, for whom Jorginho got the start.

Harry Kane becomes England's all-time top scorer (54) pic.twitter.com/sWeWZQ7iE1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 23, 2023

Kane’s goal wasn’t the only notable record-breaking event last night however, as Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading appearance-maker in men’s international football, as new Portugal boss Roberto Martínez gave him his 197th cap. The 38-year-old striker responded with a brace against powerhouse Liechtenstein, working on 14-match streak of losses, who may or may not be worse than the competition he faces these days in the Saudi pro league.

197 times in the colours of Portugal! @Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the men's international cap record pic.twitter.com/WDq3Qt6Nv5 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 23, 2023

João Félix also played in this game, a 4-0 win for Portugal, but did not score. Where’s the killer instinct, JoJo?!

Meanwhile, João’s Chelsea pal, Enzo Fernández played an hour for World Champions Argentina, as they beat Panama, 2-0 in a friendly. This was Argentina’s first game since winning the World Cup, so it was a bit emotional and such.