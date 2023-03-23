After going through an entire month’s worth of games (four) and scoring a grand total of one goal in February, Chelsea exploded (relatively speaking) for a veritable bonanza of six goals in just three games. Oh my!

Kai Havertz was the only player to score more than once in this run so far, and one of them has been deemed worthy of nomination for Premier League Goal of the Month for March. We’re talking about of course the one against Leicester City, where Kai finished in classically silky fashion from a chipped ball over the top from budding Magic Hat (apprentice hat?) Enzo Fernández.

Havertz admitted later that he wasn’t sure if he was onside, thus the somewhat muted celebrations, but that doesn’t take away from the technical excellence on display.

Havertz has three goals this month in all competitions; our next nominee has four goals in his entire Premier League career (134 games). But half of those have earned nominations for Goal of the Month, and not just because they’re collectors’ items.

Mateo Kovačić doesn’t score boring goals. (Last time Kova was nominated, for his volley* against Liverpool, he was also up against a Chelsea teammate, Hakim Ziyech, who had picked out the top corner with a museum-worthy strike against Spurs.)

You can vote for Mateo or Kai, here. Don’t worry about any of the other six nominees.

*incidentally, Kova probably earns another nomination for a very similar volley that just missed against Everton last weekend.