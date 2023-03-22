Eight-time Women's Champions League winners Olympique Lyonnais Féminin are always a thorn on the side of their opponents, no matter their form. Chelsea are well aware of that since in their first CL encounter, the French outfit beat the Blues 3-2 in the aggregate score to advance to the continental competition's final.
Now meeting for a second time, we hope the winds to favour our claim for a semifinal berth. Doing so will require playing our best at their best, and that is what manager Emma Hayes is doing today with her selection.
Lyon starting eleven:
Endler | Morroni, Renard, Gilles, Carpenter, Marozsan, Egurrola, Horan, Dabritz, Le Sommer, Cascarino
Substitutes from: Belhadj, Bacha, Sombath, Majri, Van de Donk, Cayman, Bruun, Benyahia, Malard, Hegerberg, Becho
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):
Berger | Périsset, Buchanan, Bright (c), Carter | Leupolz, Ingle | James, Cuthbert, Reiten | Kerr
Substitutes from: Orman, Musovic, Mjelde, Abdullina, Eriksson. Cankovic, Charles, Fleming, Kaneryd
Date / Time: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 17.45 GMT; 1:45pm EDT; 11:15pm IST
Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon, France
Referee: Tess Olofsson (on pitch); Pol van Boekel (VAR)
Streaming: DAZN (USA/UK) and on YouTube
Let's do this!
