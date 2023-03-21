Armando Broja steps up recovery from ACL surgery

It never ceases to amaze me to see how quickly professional athletes can recover from ACL surgeries these days — or make progress in their recoveries, to be more exact — such as Armando Broja being back in the gym doing lateral movement and stability exercises already just 12 weeks post-surgery.

And clearly, this isn’t his first day back:

Obviously every person, every injury, and every recovery is different, and comparing your own timeline with someone who’s entire raison d’être at this juncture is to recover from injury, is a bit of a pointless exercise — but it’s great to see Broja making such great progress nonetheless.

He’s doing things at 12 weeks that I was barely starting to do at six months!

Broja’s recovery seems to be going as well as Ben Chilwell’s was last season, with a very similar timeline so far, so hopefully we’ll see the young striker back early next season already. That position certainly should be up for grabs, with none of our current options able to score consistently.