After putting together an horrendous run of results not seen in some thirty years, Chelsea may have finally found and hit rock bottom at the end of February. And while it may be premature to call the last couple weeks a true turnaround, results have at least improved — and the comeback against Borussia Dortmund could certainly prove to be a catalyst for future greatness.

Despite the disappointing draw over the weekend, the mood has gotten better and while we’ve managed to avoid any palpable discord by all indications throughout all these bad times, the vibes behind the scenes look to be improving as well. No one wants to settle for mediocrity at the end of the day, or at least I would hope so (though some may be more willing to accept it).

Christian Pulisic, who has had to observe and bide his time for the past couple months while dealing with his latest injury, also feels we are starting to click.

“We have built on our confidence. I like the way we are playing in a lot of ways. Saturday was unfortunate but yes, we can be proud of overcoming that tough spell we had and we are trying to look forward. “[We] have been getting to know each other. We have so many players in the squad and I think we are developing, you can see it on the pitch. Enzo and Kovačić, playing so well together. It is starting to click. We still have a long way to go but you can see the improvement. “That is what happens when you bring in new players — and we have brought in a lot — and you can now see the improvement. We go out with the team for meals and stuff and spend a lot of time together. So we do anything that can help, for sure. They are all good guys off the pitch and we are trying to translate that onto the pitch.” -Christian Pulisic; source: Chelsea FC

Confidence and camaraderie may be growing, even if the underlying metrics of our recent performances aren’t necessarily any different than what we had seen over the past five months. (We gave up as much xG in the 3-1 win against Leicester City as in the 4-1 defeat against Southampton, for example, and only two fewer shots!)

Still, you’ve got to start somewhere, and this is where we have to start now. Bring on April!