 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea 2-2 Everton, Player Ratings: João Félix keeps making an impact

Community player ratings from Chelsea’s disappointing draw at home

By David Pasztor
/ new
FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-EVERTON Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

1. JOÃO FÉLIX (7.1)

Certainly no universal praise for João in this game (or anyone else for that matter), but he keeps making generally positive impact on our play — even if his decision to shoot instead of pass to a wide open Reece James running through gets more egregious with every look.

Still, at least he’s willing to take shots, which is a quality often lacking in this squad. And Félix did find the back of the net eventually for his first ever goal at Stamford Bridge. If we can get him into some consistent rhythm before the Real Madrid games, that would be useful.

Shots-per-90, all competitions
FBref

2. ENZO FERNÁNDEZ (6.9)

Enzo has settled in wonderfully, and this may have been his best game yet.

Intrigued and excited to see what he can do next to a fully fit (pray that into existence) N’Golo Kanté.

3. BEN CHILWELL (6.7)

Another strong game from Chilly, who keeps delivering the goods from set pieces (corners, indirect free kicks) as well.

vs. EVERTON (PL, H, D 2-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Félix (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Enzo (6.9), Chilwell (6.7), W.Fofana (6.7), Havertz (6.5), James (6.5), Kovačić (6.2), Pulisic (6.1), Badiashile (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Gallagher (5.3, sub), Koulibaly (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Loftus-Cheek (4.9, sub), Arrizabalaga (4.9), Chukwuemeka (4.8, sub), Chalobah (4.7, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History