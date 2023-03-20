Chelsea 2-2 Everton, Player Ratings: João Félix keeps making an impact

1. JOÃO FÉLIX (7.1)

Certainly no universal praise for João in this game (or anyone else for that matter), but he keeps making generally positive impact on our play — even if his decision to shoot instead of pass to a wide open Reece James running through gets more egregious with every look.

Still, at least he’s willing to take shots, which is a quality often lacking in this squad. And Félix did find the back of the net eventually for his first ever goal at Stamford Bridge. If we can get him into some consistent rhythm before the Real Madrid games, that would be useful.

2. ENZO FERNÁNDEZ (6.9)

Enzo has settled in wonderfully, and this may have been his best game yet.

Intrigued and excited to see what he can do next to a fully fit (pray that into existence) N’Golo Kanté.

Enzo in the middle. pic.twitter.com/ROTQgzW12U — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 19, 2023

3. BEN CHILWELL (6.7)

Another strong game from Chilly, who keeps delivering the goods from set pieces (corners, indirect free kicks) as well.

vs. EVERTON (PL, H, D 2-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Félix (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Enzo (6.9), Chilwell (6.7), W.Fofana (6.7), Havertz (6.5), James (6.5), Kovačić (6.2), Pulisic (6.1), Badiashile (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Gallagher (5.3, sub), Koulibaly (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Loftus-Cheek (4.9, sub), Arrizabalaga (4.9), Chukwuemeka (4.8, sub), Chalobah (4.7, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL