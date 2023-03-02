Chelsea won zero games (two draws, three losses) and scored a grand total of one goal in the month of February (five games across two competitions) but we did produce a few decent defensive performances and conceded only five goals in total during that time.

A key reason for that, just as he has been since October, has been Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose oft-derided “strong wrist” — bit spicy, that, from the official website — earned him yet another nomination for Premier League Save of the Month. This is the third time the 28-year-old has been recognized in such a way this season (October, January, February — winning for October), underlining his personal turnaround in fortunes under Graham Potter.

Congrats, Kepa!

Other nominees for the February award include saves from Aaron Ramsdale, Alisson Becker, Jordan Pickford, and two saves from David De Gea. They’re all worthy, to be sure, but you can vote for Kepa here.