Wesley Fofana withdrawn from France squad due to hamstring injury

It would appear that the reason for Wesley Fofana’s substitution yesterday was a bit more serious than just “fatigue” or “cramp”, with the 22-year-old withdrawn from France duty today, citing a hamstring injury. Jean-Clair Todibo (from OGC Nice) has been called up in his stead.

Fofana did appear to be favoring his leg late on in last night’s 2-2 draw against Everton at Stamford Bridge, and while he tried to stretch it out and head coach Graham Potter was hoping that it wasn’t anything more than just cramp, it would appear that their prayers were not answered.

This was set to be Fofana’s maiden call-up to the senior France squad, so it’s a double-blow for him personally.

Hopefully the strain is just minor and he won’t miss too much time — especially as he had just returned from a knee problem that had kept him out for the vast majority of the season thus far. We do have two-week break now, but we’ll need him back for the Champions League quarterfinals in mid-April, against Real Madrid.

Get well soon, Wes!