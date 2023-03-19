The fight for Chelsea Women titles continues. The women in blue advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals by beating their League Cup nemesis, Arsenal, 2-0 at home. And we now hope that with lessons learned since that awful loss to the Gunners at Selhurst Park, we shall handily beat Reading who currently sit in 10th place in the Women’s Super League table.

But the job will not be easy, given the injury crisis manager Emma Hayes is currently handling at the best of her abilities. That should explain the head coach’s choice for loads of rotation, as well as potentially giving some valuable minutes of professional play for some of our prospects that are on the bench for today’s match.

Reading starting eleven:

Moloney | Bryson, Mukandi (c), Wellings, Eikeland, Hendrix, Kith, Moore, Rowe, Woodham, Troelsgaard

Substitutes from: Burns, Evans, Wade, Caldwell, Jane, Vanhaevermaet, Meadows, Tuson

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):

Musovic | Eriksson (c), Bright, Carter | Mjelde, Ingle, Fleming, Abdullina | Charles, Kaneryd, Reiten

Substitutes from: Berger, Leupolz, James, Kerr, Buchanan, Claypole, Akpan, Blades, Brown

Date / Time: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 14.00 GMT; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Madejski Stadium, Reading, England

Referee: Carl Brook

Streaming: The FA player (everywhere)

Let’s do this!