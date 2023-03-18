Chelsea 2-2 Everton, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea began the game brightly, generating a couple set piece chances in the first ten minutes, but failing to take advantage. The game then descended into a classic attack-v-defense exercise that one would expect when seeing that the opposing manager’s name is Sean Dyche.

Pinpoint accuracy and flawless decision-making is needed to break down such a side, and Chelsea were not able to produce that in the first half, seeing a couple promising attacks break down at the final pass, including Havertz not able to find Pulisic on a 2-v-1 and Félix ignoring a wide open James to go for goal himself.

The second half began much the same way the first ended, but then Chelsea were able to find the breakthrough with a seeing-eye shot from Félix in the 52nd minute.

The game then suddenly burst into life, with chances at either end before Everton were able to equalize from their first corner of the entire evening, not long past the hour-mark.

Chelsea responded well to that setback however, and Reece James won a penalty that Kai Havertz coolly converted just five minutes later.

Everton pushed for a second equalizer in the final 15 minutes, and just when it looked like Chelsea would hold on, Ellis Simms was allowed to score from an unlikely position from a nothing play in the final minute of regulation.

2-2.

Carefree.

Three changes from last weekend, with Badiashile, Pulisic, and James coming in for Cucurella, Mudryk, and Loftus-Cheek

First goal at Stamford Bridge for João Félix

Havertz has now scored in three successive matches (2 penalties). 9 goals on the season to lead the team.

Winning streak ends at three.

Chelsea stay in 10th, but just on goal difference ahead of Villa.

Next up: international break; midtable showdown against aforementioned Aston Villa when we come back in two weeks

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: