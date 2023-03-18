Chelsea vs. Everton, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea look to make it four wins on the bounce as we take on Sean Dyche’s (improving?) Everton — the last proper game for the next two weeks thanks to the international break.
Unsurprisingly, Graham Potter has stuck with the resurrected 3-4-3 setup, making just a couple changes in fact from last weekend. Reece James is back from illness and in come Badiashile and Pulisic as well. Kanté makes the bench!
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Arrizabalaga | Badiashile, Koulibaly, W.Fofana | Chilwell, Kovačić (c), Enzo, James | Pulisic, Havertz, Félix
Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Cucurella, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Mudryk
Everton starting lineup (4-3-3):
Pickford | Godfrey, Tarkowski, Keane, Coleman (c) | Onana, Gana, Doucouré | McNeil, Gray, Iwobi
Substitutes from: Begović, Holgate, Mina, Coady, Mykolenko, Davies, Garner, Maupay, Simms
Date / Time: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 17.30 GMT; 1:30pm EDT; 11pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Darren England (on pitch); Chris Kavanagh (VAR)
On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
LIVE BLOG
