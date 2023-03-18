Chelsea look to continue our recent ascendancy after a long period of bad results. It won’t be easy, as professional tough guy and “Brexit football”-enthusiast Sean Dyche will try his best to ruin football our day as usual. The good news is that the Blues have almost an entirely healthy squad to pick from — including a very important returnee.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

It’s all quite clear cut for the WAGNH community this time around. It starts with the vast majority wanting to see the 3-4-3 formation continue over anything else; the 3-5-2 (6%) coming in a very distant second. Same goes for Kepa Arrizabalaga with a dominant 99% of the votes.

The only close call comes at right wing-back as Reece James’s (44%) recent knock sees Ruben Loftus-Cheek edge him out by the narrowest of margins. Otherwise, a strong Ben Chilwell is preferred to an in-form Marc Cucurella (35%), who also doesn’t make it into a back three of Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Trevoh Chalobah (8%) is the only back-up.

There was never any doubt that the dynamic midfield duo of Mateo Kovačić and record signing Enzo Fernández stay in the lineup after starting to form a brilliant partnership. N’Golo Kanté (6%) is finally back in the squad after what feels like an eternity; Conor Gallagher (9%) and Denis Zakaria (8%) start on the bench. Mason Mount (3%) is ruled out.

Kai Havertz leads the line without real opposition as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doesn’t even reach the 1% mark; David Fofana (6%) doesn’t do much better. Then again, it could just as well be Mykhailo Mudryk playing centrally again while João Félix completes the forward trio. Raheem Sterling (5%) remains out; Christian Pulisic (13%), Noni Madueke (9%) and Hakim Ziyech (3%) provide the depth.

3-4-3 (87%)

Arrizabalaga (99%) | Badiashile (76%), Koulibaly (87%), Fofana (97%) | Chilwell (96%), Kovačić (85%), Enzo (99%), Loftus-Cheek (46%) | Mudryk (81%), Havertz (91%), Félix (89%)