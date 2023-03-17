Chelsea drawn against Real Madrid in Champions League quarterfinals, again

The draw for the remaining rounds of the Champions League was held earlier today, with Chelsea getting a matchup against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals once again, just like last season.

Should we do one better than last year, when a most amazing second-leg comeback in Madrid fell just minutes short of making history, we would face the winners of Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the semifinal. (The two teams we’ve beaten in prior finals to win the whole thing, symbolically.)

So we’re definitely in the tougher side of the final-eight bracket, with the other two quarterfinals matching up Benfica with Inter Milan and AC Milan with Napoli.

But you’ve got to beat the best to be the best, so bring it on, right, Graham?

“We’ll try and beat Everton, then we’ll take the draw, and then we’ll try and win the [FUNNING] Champions League!” -Graham Potter; source: Club Chelsea

Unlike last year, we will be away in the first leg, on Wednesday, April 12, and home for the second leg, the following Tuesday, April 18.

LFG!