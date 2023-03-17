Levi Colwill not thinking about his Chelsea, or Brighton future

Highly rated Levi Colwill, one of the latest fresh talents to emerge from the Chelsea Academy, has had himself a fairly weird season.

He joined Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion on loan at the start (pseudo-part of the Marc Cucurella deal), only to see Graham Potter go the other way not long after. He then struggled for playing time under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, before a sudden seven-match run in the team starting in November ended in a torn quadriceps. Colwill recently returned from that injury, logging 90 minutes and clean sheet against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

So perhaps it’s no wonder that when quizzed about his future, the 20-year-old defender wasn’t ready to consider much beyond just what tomorrow might bring.

“I haven’t thought about it, to be honest, every day I am working hard and that’s all I am focusing on. If I start planning for the future, then everything might not go well here and everything then changes. “This is my main priority right now to work hard with my teammates. I have loved every minute of being here. I have learned so much even when I wasn’t playing, now I am getting minutes after coming back from injury so I can’t complain.” -Levi Colwill; source: Evening Standard

Chelsea are expected to try very hard to convince Colwill to sign a new contract this summer (he will have two years left on his current deal) and commit his future to the club. But that might be a hard sell, especially if we continue to spending big in the transfer market. The youngster will not be short of suitors from around the league.