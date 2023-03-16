 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea to hold official fanfests in Mumbai and Los Angeles

More locations coming later

By David Pasztor
Soccer : Europa League Final 2013 - SL Benfica v Chelsea Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Chelsea have announced the launch of an official touring series of fanfests and watch parties around the world, called “The Famous CFC”, with the first two events taking place in Mumbai, India (this coming weekend) and in Los Angeles, CA, USA (at the end of April).

We don’t have too much detail about these free events at the moment, only that attendance will be by balloted ticketing (apply by registering for the Mumbai one here) and that the experience will involve not only watching the Chelsea game that day, but also some giveaways and prize-draws as well as appearances by club icons and legends, such as Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink in LA. The Chelsea Foundation will also hold coaching sessions and various community engagement initiatives around the same time as well.

The event in LA is set to take place the weekend of April 28-30 when we take on Arsenal to try to spoil their title-hopes, with registration opening soon, presumably.

