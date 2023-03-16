Chelsea quartet in England squad; Wesley Fofana earns maiden France call

The first international break since the World Cup is coming up next week, and Chelsea will have several players involved, as usual.

Two of the latest handful to get the call are players who had faced — and eventually lost — a race against time and biology to try to be fit for the World Cup. Reece James and Wesley Fofana went even as far as Abu Dhabi to try to get fit, only to be unable to overcome the laws of nature. But now they are fit, and in Reece’s case back in the England squad, and in Wesley’s case, called-up for the first time to the senior France squad (he had been a regular in the U21s).

Fofana’s the only current Chelsea representative in Les Bleus (Olivier Giroud’s in as well), while James will have fellow Blues Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, and Conor Gallagher along for the Euro qualifying games against Italy and Ukraine.

Good luck, boys, and please come back injury-free!

Here we go... your #ThreeLions for March camp! — England (@England) March 16, 2023