Christian Pulisic called up to US Men’s National Team

Having barely played since the World Cup, Christian Pulisic has recovered just in time from the injury that’s kept him out for the past two months to earn a call-up to the US Men’s National Team, for their CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador in the upcoming international break.

With 56 caps to his name, Pulisic is the most experienced member of the squad that also includes two players without any caps, Birmingham City’s Auston Trusty and FC Utrecht’s Taylor Booth (the former Bayern prospect). Chelsea goalkeeper Gaga Slonina does not get the call this time around.

Pulisic (and his pelvis) had themselves a star turn at the World Cup, but his Chelsea season has been dominated by injuries (once again). He’s made just 8 starts all season (23 total appearances) and the 20-minute cameo over the weekend was his first appearance since early January.

Hopefully international duty will bring more fitness rather than more injury problems this time around, regardless of what his future might hold as he approaches the final year of his current Chelsea contract.