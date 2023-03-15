After being spotted in a couple pictures from the training ground circulating on social media, Chelsea have officially confirmed that goalkeeper Édouard Mendy has returned to first-team training yesterday (Tuesday). Mendy had been out for the past two months following surgery on his finger in early January.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has taken every start during Mendy’s absence, just as he had during October when Mendy missed time with a knee problem. In fact, with Édou restricted to just eleven appearances all season thanks to the aforementioned injuries as well as some questionable form, Kepa’s been the main man for us.

It might be quite instructive to see whom Graham Potter chooses going forward (or once Mendy’s ready for match-action) — with both goalkeepers entering the final two years of their contracts after this season — and Mendy’s future especially looking less and less blue-tinted.

In any case, welcome back, Édou!