Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Chilwell plays well at Leicester

1. BEN CHILWELL (8.1)

Chilwell’s first few touches were greeted by a chorus of boos from the locals, then he silenced them all with a well-taken goal — his 9th career Chelsea goal in 76 appearances. (Not quite Marcos Alonso level, but not too far off.)

Chilly’s contributions went well above and beyond just the goal of course, not least of which were his dangerous corners (especially with Wesley Fofana leaping high to often get on the ends of them).

2. KAI HAVERTZ (8.1)

It was Havertz-Chilwell midweek, now it’s Chilwell-Havertz. The two of them are firing on all cylinders at the moment, and if they can keep that up (and can stay injury-free), our results should continue to look up as well.

Havertz moves one ahead of Raheem Sterling for the club lead in goalscoring (6 in the league, 8 in all competitions). That’s not amazing, but hopefully he can at least get into double digits for the second season running.

3. ENZO FERNÁNDEZ (7.9)

Enzo, who provided the lob for that goal above, just beats out captain Kova for third place.

The youngster (shouldn’t forget he just turned 22 a few weeks ago) has slotted straight into the team quite seamlessly, and seems to have adjusted quite quickly to a brand new league, team, language, etc. Results weren’t there for a month, but now those are coming, too.

vs. LEICESTER CITY (PL, A, W 3-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Chilwell (8.1), Havertz (8.1)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Enzo (7.9), Kovačić (7.9), W.Fofana (7.4), Koulibaly (7.4), Gallagher (7.1, sub), Cucurella (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Loftus-Cheek (6.9), Arrizabalaga (6.9), Mudryk (6.8), Félix (6.2), Badiashile (6.2, sub), Chalobah (6.1, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Chukwuemeka (5.9, sub), Pulisic (5.8, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL