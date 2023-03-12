It is an early battle for the Women’s Super League title as Chelsea take on Manchester United at Kingsmeadow. The Blues have one game in hand and are only one point behind league leaders United, with almost two-thirds of the competition already gone by.

To take over the Red Devils in the league table, manager Emma Hayes is going forward with the best she can muster.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Berger | Périsset, Buchanan, Bright, Carter | Leupolz, Ingle | Charles, Fleming, James | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Eriksson, Mjelde, Abdullina, Cankovic, Rytting Kaneryd

Manchester United starting eleven:

Earps | Battle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Ladd, Zelem, Parris, Toone, Galton, Russo

Substitutes from: Baggaley, Thorisdottir, Mannion, Cascarino, Risa, Naalsund, García, Thomas, Williams

Date / Time: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 12.30 GMT; 8:30am EST; 6:00pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

Referee: Cheryl Foster

On TV: BBC Two (UK); CBS Sports Network (US)

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); None (US); The FA Player (everywhere else)

Let’s do this!