Potter pleased with prodigious win after ‘positive’ week at Chelsea

After five months of frustration, misery, angst, and a horrendous run of results not seen in some three decades, Chelsea look to be on the upswing.

Three games played, three wins collected. We even scored three goals today (and hit the woodwork and had multiple goals ruled out on narrow offsides as well). Rome wasn’t built in a day, and our turnaround won’t be complete overnight either, but we’ve been starved for some good vibes and are finally gathering some forward momentum.

Leicester City, as Leeds United last weekend, aren’t exactly the toughest opposition on paper, but there are no gimmes in the Premier League, especially away from home where we had failed to win a league game since mid-October. (And we hadn’t hit three away from home since May 2022.) Add in a bit of lenient refereeing and some shaky moments in defending, and it doesn’t need much imagination to picture a different outcome (or certainly a higher-scoring one).

So, plenty of positivity to take from this one, which Graham Potter was certainly pleased to do in his post-match review.

“It’s been a really positive week for us, three wins against Leeds, Dortmund and today says a lot about the development of the team. It’s a hard fought game as they always are but in the end I thought we deserved to win. [It] was one of those games where the home crowd made it difficult but [the players] handled it well. It wasn’t a straightforward game, Leicester had chances and we had to suffer but that will get better as we keep going. “Our defensive record has been good in terms of goals conceded in the Premier League and the mentality is strong in the team. They give everything, they want to keep the ball out of the net and we have players on the other side who want to put the ball in the back of the net. “Three wins in the week at this level is very pleasing. Now we have to follow that up with a win next weekend and then into the international break. We will try to get three points against Everton.” -Graham Potter; source: Sky via BBC

With a dozen matches left in the league and hopefully a handful yet in the Champions League, there’s opportunity to finish the season on a good note. Maybe even a great one.

Let’s keep it going!