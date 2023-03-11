Leicester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

A must-win for both teams, with Leicester looking to arrest their losing streak and Chelsea looking to build on back-to-back wins over the past week.

Graham Potter has return to the three-back look with wing-backs recently, and that’s again what we have to day.

Here we go!

Leicester City starting XI:

Ward | Ricardo, Amartey, Souttar, Faes, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Maddison (c), Daka, Iheanacho

Substitutes from: Iversen, Evans, Thomas, Soumaré, Ndidi, Praet, Tetê, Barnes, Vardy

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, W.Fofana | Chilwell, Kovačić (c), Enzo, Loftus-Cheek | Félix, Havertz, Mudryk

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Zakaria, Madueke, Pulisic, Ziyech

Date / Time: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

Referee: Andre Marriner (on pitch); Graham Scott (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

