Chelsea need to keep the recent momentum going and that means winning against fellow struggling side Leicester City. There have been some new injury concerns that are troubling but we will have to make the most out the situation and keep on fighting.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community continue to stick by the newly preferred 3-4-3 formation, with the 4-2-3-1 (31%) no longer the primary solution. Similarly, it’s all Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal after some truly stunning saves against Dortmund during the week.

Benoit Badiashile returns to the lineup as Marc Cucurella (41%) rotates out and joins Trevoh Chalobah (16%) on the bench once again. The back three is completed by Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana who have formed a solid partnership in Thiago Silva’s absence. Reece James’s (33%) injury rules him out and sees Ruben Loftus-Cheek play out of position on the right flank, with Ben Chilwell on the opposite side at wing-back.

The successful duo of Enzo Fernãndez and Mateo Kovačić look to dominate the midfield once again. The chemistry between them seems to be developing well, and, as a result, the likes of Denis Zakaria (28%) and Conor Gallagher (13%) are having a hard time getting a look in. The game comes too early for N’Golo Kanté (2%); the same goes for Mason Mount (4%).

Raheem Sterling (48%) would just about edge out Mykhailo Mudryk (49%), but the former is injured and it therefore makes sense that Mudryk gets his shot. Kai Havertz was superb on Tuesday and continues to lead the line ahead of David Fofana (11%) and the injured Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (7%). João Félix completes the front three while Noni Madueke (11%), Hakim Ziyech (5%) and Christian Pulisic (15%) try to have an impact from the bench.

3-4-3 (84%)

Arrizabalaga (99%) | Badiashile (81%), Koulibaly (81%), Fofana (93%) | Chilwell (85%), Kovačić (68%), Enzo (93%), Loftus-Cheek (90%) | Mudryk (49%), Havertz (72%), Félix (86%)