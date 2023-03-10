Reece James, Raheem Sterling to miss Leicester City match

Chelsea’s injury list is growing once again, with Reece James and Raheem Sterling set to miss tomorrow’s match against Leicester City, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also doubtful (and not just because he seems to be at the very, very, very bottom of the pecking order).

Thankfully, James’s absence isn’t due to the rude Jude kick he received on Tuesday, but rather due to illness. So hopefully it’s just a one-match thing. Some goes for Sterling, who may not have been at his best on that day but still managed to get on the scoresheet. The trio join N’Golo Kanté, Édouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, and Armando Broja on the sidelines.

“Reece has been ill so hasn’t trained today. He won’t make the game tomorrow. Raheem has had a little feeling in his hamstring, tightness if anything, so he’s looking doubtful. Aubameyang has a slight problem with his back and he’s looking likely he will miss the game. “[Kanté] won’t be [back, he] still needs more time to build up. We aiming maybe for Everton. Unfortunately, not for tomorrow.”

On the plus side, Mason Mount was back in training today (Friday) and César Azpilicueta “could” be ready to come out of concussion protocol. And of course we do have a massive squad, with the likes of Misha Mudryk or DD Fofana surely ready to shine and prove themselves.

“Day by day, and week by week, [Mudryk] is getting stronger. He will be in the squad tomorrow and there is a chance he can play.”

The season won’t be saved by the two wins over the past week, but we can certainly use them as a turning point.

“It’s always nicer to win, everything feels a bit better, it feels like you have taken a step forward. But I am not getting carried away. It is just two wins. I have to focus on Leicester. The boys have been in a good place, a good spirit. They have stuck together through a bad time which is good. There is a lot to say about that but we have to start again against Leicester.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

Onwards and upwards.